INDI alliance wants to snatch rights of SC, ST and OBC, says PM Modi on Lalu Yadav's Muslim reservation remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharply reacted to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Muslims should get reservation' remark, accusing the INDIA bloc of snatching reservation rights of ST, SC and OBC community. PM Modi, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav saying a "fodder scam accused" leader who is out on bail is advocating reservation for Muslims.

"Congress is silent but today one of its allies confirmed the intentions of the INDI alliance. Their leader who is in jail in connection with the fodder scam and has been punished by the court...He has just come out on bail...He said that Muslims should get reservation and not just reservation, he says that Muslims should get complete reservations. What does this mean? These people want to snatch away all the reservation that SC, ST and OBC communities have and give complete reservation to Muslims," PM Modi said. Earlier today, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came out in support of the Muslim quota, saying that they should get the reservation. Speaking to reporters, the former CM said, "Muslims should get reservation (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)."

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his slogan 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and said, "The votes are on our side... They are saying that there will be a 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, they are trying to instigate... They want to finish the Constitution and democracy." On RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark on reservation, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The apprehensions expressed by BJP and PM Modi are now proving to be completely true. The genie of Muslim reservation has come out of the lamp of the INDI alliance and is visible in the sky from the South to the plains of Ganga. The thing worth noticing in the statement given by Lalu Prasad Yadav is that the most serious word he was asked about the Muslim community, he said yes Muslims should get reservation 'poora ka poora'. It became clear that they want to give reservation to the Muslim community by snatching the share of SC, ST and OBC..."

Polling in Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha, is being held across all seven phases--April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The voting on five seats in Bihar is ongoing as part of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election today. The five seats are Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

