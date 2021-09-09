Left Menu

SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 11:50 IST
SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao noted that former apex court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

''In view of subsequent events of appointment of chairman and members this petition has become infructuous,'' the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

During the brief hearing, the petitioner told the bench that the chairperson and members have been appointed and only two posts are lying vacant.

The apex court then asked, ''Chairperson has been appointed, why should we keep it pending. The matter has become infructuous.'' The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Radhakant Tripathi seeking a direction to fill vacant posts at the National Human Rights Commission.

Justice Mishra is also the first non-CJI to be appointed to the NHRC chief post since the amendment of the Protection of Human Rights Act in 2019.

The post of NHRC chairperson was lying vacant after Justice H L Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), completed his tenure in December last year.

Rajiv Jain, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, and justice M M Kumar, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have also joined as members of the commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021