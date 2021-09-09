Left Menu

Female scribe booked for raising fund for Covid and flood victims and misappropriating it

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:27 IST
Female scribe booked for raising fund for Covid and flood victims and misappropriating it
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman journalist has been booked by the Ghaziabad police on a slew of charges including those of cheating and money laundering for allegedly raising donations for Covid patients and flood victims in some eastern states and misappropriating them.

Other charges that journalist Ayub Rana faces are criminal breach of trust and cheating by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was lodged earlier this week on Tuesday.

City Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said the case is being investigated.

The police will take legal action against the journalist only after investigating the case and finding evidence against her, he added.

Rana's name also figures in a recent case of circulation of a purportedly fake video in which a 72-year-old Bulandshahr resident had accused four men of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant Jai shri Ram after abducting him.

The Ghaziabad police, however, had later found that the communal allegations made by the elderly Muslim man were false and he had made those allegations at the instance of a political worker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021