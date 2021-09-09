DJB suspends officer for misbehaving with consumer.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday suspended an officer at its zonal office in Mayur Vihar for allegedly misbehaving with a consumer.

The consumer, a journalist by profession, shared a video of the incident on Twitter and requested DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha to act on it.

The consumer alleged that the staff had not been acting on his request to rectify his water bills.

'''But they are giving same excuse. We don't hv ZRO, we can't rectify. Yesterday I have asked them to give me in written the same. The staffs at DJB got angry and tried to hit me, abuse me and called security officer to throw me out (sic),'' the DJB consumer tweeted.

Chadha said the officer has been suspended pending investigation. ''It is our endeavor to have efficient grievance redressal at Delhi Jal Board. Immediate cognisance of the said incident has been taken and necessary action has been initiated, including suspension of the concerned officer pending investigation. Our apologies for the unpleasantness,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)