U.S. Justice Department sues Texas after abortion ban imposed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:07 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday challenged a Texas state law in federal court, after President Joe Biden vowed to oppose the state's newly enacted abortion ban.

The full details of the lawsuit were not immediately available in a court filing system.

