U.S. Justice Department sues Texas after abortion ban imposed
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday challenged a Texas state law in federal court, after President Joe Biden vowed to oppose the state's newly enacted abortion ban.
The full details of the lawsuit were not immediately available in a court filing system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
