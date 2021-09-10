Left Menu

Delhi Police commissioner appreciates DCP for initiative to develop team spirit

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana appreciated DCP Railways Harendra Kumar Singh for his innovative initiative and professional commitment to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of subordinate officers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:29 IST
Delhi Police commissioner appreciates DCP for initiative to develop team spirit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana appreciated DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh for his innovative initiative and professional commitment to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of subordinate officers. Asthana wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Wednesday. ''I have been informed that data containing birthdays of police personnel, their spouses and children including the anniversary of the employee have been maintained in the Railway Unit. And accordingly wishes are conveyed to the police personnel and their families," Asthana said in his letter. ''The police personnel and officers are also allowed duty rests on these days so as to allow them take a break from strenuous duties and spend some quality time with their family,'' the letter said. Such steps not only rejuvenate personnel but also inculcate great sense of belongingness toward the organisation and the unit for being a part of their personal life, it said. It is also learnt that the DCP himself makes calls to police personnel on these important events thereby further strengthening the emotional connect between the supervisory and the subordinate ranks, the letter stated. ''I take this opportunity to place on record my appreciation for the innovative initiative and professional commitment displayed to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of your subordinate officers," Asthana said in his letter ''I am sure you will continue working with the same zeal, commitment and enthusiasm in the future. I also wish the very best to you and your family,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021