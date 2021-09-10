Left Menu

Meanwhile, the party has demanded a thorough probe to ascertain the exact cause of Wazirs death.A condolence meeting, presided over by National Conferences NC Minority Wing organiser J S Azad, was also held at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

Farooq Abdullah expresses grief over death of NC leader Trilochan Wazir
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound grief and shock over the tragic death of former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member Trilochan Singh Wazir.

“I am deeply pained and shocked over the terrible news about the tragic demise of our veteran party colleague. His services as chairman of district Gurudwara Prabandhak board J-K and as MLC will be remembered for all times to come.

''My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers in their hour of bereavement. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” Abdullah said in his condolence message.

Wazir (67) was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar Thursday morning, police said.

The highly decomposed body of the leader with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar, they said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said he was shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of his colleague.

“He has given valuable services as a legislator and chairman of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, J&K. My condolences to his family and may they find strength to bear this loss,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party has demanded a thorough probe to ascertain the exact cause of Wazir's death.

A condolence meeting, presided over by National Conference's (NC) Minority Wing organiser J S Azad, was also held at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

