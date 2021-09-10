Left Menu

U.N. warns Afghanistan needs money to prevent total breakdown

Updated: 10-09-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 01:17 IST
The U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan said on Thursday that money needed to start quickly flowing into the country "to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order."

The envoy, Deborah Lyons, warned the U.N. Security Council that frozen international Afghan assets and donor funds would spark "a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger."

