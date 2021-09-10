Left Menu

Assam: Additional Chief Secy to conduct inquiry into Jorhat boat accident

Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh will conduct an inquiry into the boat accident in Jorhat.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-09-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 05:17 IST
Assam: Additional Chief Secy to conduct inquiry into Jorhat boat accident
Health Minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh will conduct an inquiry into the boat accident in Jorhat. Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that a criminal complaint would be filed against those responsible for the Jorhat boat accident.

A cabinet meeting was held on Thursday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in which several key decisions were taken. "Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh will conduct an inquiry on the boat accident and the report has to be submitted within a month," Mahanta said.

"Jorhat Police has been instructed to file a criminal complaint against those who are responsible for the boat accident," he added. According to a preliminary report on the accident, around 7 passengers have been reported missing and one woman has lost her life. Eight persons, who were injured in the accident, are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Mahanta said that Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has been given the responsibility to monitor the construction work of the Majuli Bridge. Talking about the defense, Mahanta said, "The state government would stop its operations against the militant organization Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) for one month, reciprocating to their unilateral ceasefire."

"During this period, the members of DNLA will not be allowed to carry arms or declare any bandhs," he added. The Assam Cabinet has also decided that reservation for specially-abled candidates in government jobs would be increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent

It also said that degrees and diplomas issued by government approved distance learning institutes would now be considered at par with on-campus courses for government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021