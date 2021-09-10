Left Menu

Shooting leaves multiple people wounded in East St. Louis, Illinois

A shooting on Thursday in East St. Louis, Illinois, has left multiple people wounded, and authorities have mounted a manhunt for suspects who crashed a getaway car into a commuter train, according to the mayor and law enforcement cited by local media. No fatalities were reported, and few official details were immediately available to Reuters about the violence, which unfolded at about 4 p.m. local time.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 06:03 IST
Shooting leaves multiple people wounded in East St. Louis, Illinois

A shooting on Thursday in East St. Louis, Illinois, has left multiple people wounded, and authorities have mounted a manhunt for suspects who crashed a getaway car into a commuter train, according to the mayor and law enforcement cited by local media.

No fatalities were reported, and few official details were immediately available to Reuters about the violence, which unfolded at about 4 p.m. local time. But station KMOV-TV, a local CBS affiliate, cited police as saying three suspects opened fire before trying to drive past a train at a nearby railroad crossing, where the getaway vehicle was struck by the train.

Police were searching for the suspects in an adjacent wooded area, KMOV reported. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, speaking to Reuters from the scene, confirmed multiple victims were shot but provided no further details.

"We will have more information soon. But right now, our thoughts and prayers are going out to the victims and their families," he said. The CBS affiliate, citing MetroLink officials, said about 10 passengers from the train were being checked on the scene for possible injuries. KMOV said multiple people were wounded in the shooting, but the number of victims and their conditions was not reported.

Another local news station, Fox affiliate KTVI, cited unnamed officials in reporting that three people were wounded in the shooting, which it said unfolded near a meat market in East St. Louis. It said police were searching for as many as six suspects. East St. Louis, a city of about 25,000 residents in the southwestern corner of Illinois, across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, Missouri, has long had a reputation for crime and poverty.

A 2019 analysis of FBI crime data by Security.org found that East St. Louis had the highest per-capita murder rate for U.S. cities of more than 10,000 residents, and ranked fourth in terms of all violent crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021