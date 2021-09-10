Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats sue New York City over fee caps - WSJ

Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc , Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a law permanently capping commissions the apps can charge restaurants to use their services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday https://on.wsj.com/2YJtTNd.

The three food-delivery companies filed the suit in federal court in New York late on Thursday, the report added.

