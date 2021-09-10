U.S. says tone of 90-minute Biden-Xi call 'familiar' and 'candid'

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for about 90 minutes on Thursday and the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", a senior official of the U.S. administration told reporters.

The official said Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, including COVID-19, but the purpose of the call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)