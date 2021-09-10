U.S. says tone of 90-minute Biden-Xi call 'familiar' and 'candid'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for about 90 minutes on Thursday and the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", a senior official of the U.S. administration told reporters.
The official said Biden and Xi talked about a range of transnational issues, including COVID-19, but the purpose of the call was not to produce specific agreements or outcomes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- U.S.
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ensure that Taliban do not destabilise Pakistan and acquire nuclear weapons: US lawmakers to Biden
Biden said 'no' to allies and 'yes' to Taliban, alleges top Republican leader
Democrats urge Biden to fight restart of Trump immigration policy
Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact
Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran