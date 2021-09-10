Guest house manager among 3 held for running flesh trade rackets
Police have busted two flesh trade rackets and arrested three persons, including a guest house manager, in Thane district, officials said on Friday.
Four women trapped in flesh trade were rescued after separate raids on Wednesday, they said.
The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police carried out the raids - one in Thane city and the other in Sahad, the officials said.
Senior inspector (AHTC) Ashok Kadlag said the racket in Thane city was busted when the police sent a decoy customer.
Police laid a trap near a lodge and arrested a person aged 34, he said, adding more than Rs 1 lakh in cash was seized from him.
The same day, the police raided a guest house near Sahad railway station and arrested two persons allegedly involved in a separate sex trade racket, he said.
The guest house manager was among the arrested and Rs 17,420 was seized during the raid, the police officer said.
