Pak law enforcement agencies arrest three ISIS militants from Lahore

Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Friday arrested three ISIS terrorists, who were allegedly planning to attack the government buildings in Lahore, and recovered explosive material from them. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that it raided a hideout of the Islamic State (ISIS) militants in a thickly populated area of Lahore after getting the information about the presence of terrorists there.

The arrested militants have been identified as Junaid Zia, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Jawad. "These terrorists were planning to attack the government buildings and law enforcement agencies in Lahore,'' the CTD said.

''Improvised Explosive Devices, hand grenades, explosives, non-electric detonators, a pistol, a laptop and mobile phones were recovered from their custody," the CTD said, adding that an investigation has been launched after lodging an FIR against them.

