Left Menu

HC asks Google, YouTube, Centre to take steps to remove woman’s objectionable photos from Internet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:46 IST
HC asks Google, YouTube, Centre to take steps to remove woman’s objectionable photos from Internet
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked Google, YouTube, and Delhi Police to take steps to remove the sites and links carrying objectionable photos and videos of a married woman from the Internet.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that this was not adversarial litigation and listed the matter for September 16, while asking Google, YouTube, the Centre, and Delhi Police Cyber Cell to file their replies to the woman's plea seeking directions to them to remove the photos and videos.

The high court's interim order came on a petition by the woman seeking directions to the Centre to block pornographic sites operating under pseudo names.

The plea also sought directions to Google block any nude, sexually explicit, or morphed photos of the woman appearing on their sites.

"It is made clear that this is not an adversarial litigation and it is expected that counsel for Google LLC, YouTube, Centre and Cyber Cell of Delhi Police will take necessary steps to remove the sites and links, carrying objectionable photos and videos of the petitioner, from the Internet before the next date of hearing," the court said.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia assured the court that the Union of India will take necessary steps for removal of the sites and links from the Internet carrying objectionable photographs and videos of the woman and sought time to file an affidavit.

Advocate Mamta Jha, representing Google LLC and YouTube, submitted that all the URLs, which are with YouTube, have been removed and 10 channels have already been blocked.

In order to expedite the process of removing the links and sites from the Internet, the court impleaded the Delhi Police through Cyber Cell as a party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021