Grenade attack in Srinagar, two injured
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here. The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.
Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Reserve Police Force
- CRPF
- jawan
- Srinagar
- Chanapora
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt directs CRPF to adopt strict SFC provisions to punish its officers
3 over ground LeT workers held for grenade attack on CRPF camp in J&K's Kupwara
CRPF, police recover IED in Chhattisgarh
Arms, ammunition recovered by CRPF in J-K's Ganderbal
C'garh: CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur district