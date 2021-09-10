Left Menu

Grenade attack in Srinagar, two injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:08 IST
Grenade attack in Srinagar, two injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here. The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.

Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

