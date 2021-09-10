Grenade attack in Srinagar, two injured

A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here. The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.

Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.

