Two held for objectionable posters against farmer leader Tikait

Police here arrested two people after posters announcing a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh for thrashing farmer leader Rakesh Tikait with shoes surfaced here, an official said on Friday.The posters were issued in the name of the Kisan Karz-Mukt Abhiyan Sangathan and appeared at a dozen places here on Thursday evening, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police City Kunwar Gyananjay Singh in a statement said that it was found that Luv Vikram Singh, a resident of the Huzurpur police station area, got about 50 posters printed at a printing press run by Aman Gupta.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested two people after posters announcing a ''cash reward'' of Rs 11 lakh for thrashing farmer leader Rakesh Tikait with shoes surfaced here, an official said on Friday.

The posters were issued in the name of the Kisan Karz-Mukt Abhiyan Sangathan and appeared at a dozen places here on Thursday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh in a statement said that it was found that Luv Vikram Singh, a resident of the Huzurpur police station area, got about 50 posters printed at a printing press run by Aman Gupta. Luv Vikram Singh, also called Jaynu Thakur, pasted the posters at different places of the city on Thursday, he said, adding that the two were arrested on Thursday night. Police have removed the posters from all places. ''There is no law and order problem in the city and district regarding this,'' the officer said.

