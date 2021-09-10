Left Menu

Maha: 5 held with tiger body parts in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:14 IST
Maha: 5 held with tiger body parts in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been held with nails, bones and other body parts of tigers in two separate incidents in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the homes of Rajkumar Markam (29) and Kamalsingh Bhalavi (40) were raided in Mouza Sitapur and one tiger nail and three bones of the animal were allegedly seized, said Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada. Later on Thursday night, acting on a tip off, three people were held near Bordeli toll naka on Chandrapur-Nagpur Highway, and six tiger nails, 13 whiskers were seized, he added.

Since July 7 this year, 29 people have been arrested for smuggling tiger body parts, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021