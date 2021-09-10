Maha: 5 held with tiger body parts in Nagpur
Five people have been held with nails, bones and other body parts of tigers in two separate incidents in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Friday.
On Thursday morning, the homes of Rajkumar Markam (29) and Kamalsingh Bhalavi (40) were raided in Mouza Sitapur and one tiger nail and three bones of the animal were allegedly seized, said Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada. Later on Thursday night, acting on a tip off, three people were held near Bordeli toll naka on Chandrapur-Nagpur Highway, and six tiger nails, 13 whiskers were seized, he added.
Since July 7 this year, 29 people have been arrested for smuggling tiger body parts, he informed.
