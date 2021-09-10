Man out on parole arrested for stabbing brother’s wife

A 40-year-old man, who was out on parole, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother’s wife in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Narender, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari, they said.

On Tuesday, police received information from Trauma Centre Civil Lines that a 33-year-old woman was admitted there with stab injuries, police said.

Police reached the hospital and found that the woman was later shifted to LNJP hospital for further treatment, they said.

The woman's brother Lokesh, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, also reached the hospital. Lokesh said that he was in Panipat when he came to know that his sister was stabbed by Narender, a senior police officer said.

On the statement of Lokesh, a case was registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Burari Police Station, he said.

Later, Narender was apprehended from the Old Delhi Railway Station, the officer said.

The accused told police that the woman was talking on phone with someone else following which an argument ensued between them and he stabbed her. However, the matter is under investigation and his claims are being verified.

The victim’s husband was on duty when the incident took place, they said.

Narender was accused in a murder case in 2019. He was released on parole on May 28 and was scheduled to surrender on September 24, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

