Left Menu

Nagpur: Gambling den raided, 15 arrested, Rs 1.54 lakh seized

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:31 IST
Nagpur: Gambling den raided, 15 arrested, Rs 1.54 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

A gambling racket was busted in Kusumdhara area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of 15 persons and seizure of Rs 1.54 lakh cash and six motorcycles, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a farmhouse was raided by the rural police's crime branch on Thursday, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and further probe was being carried out by Parseoni police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021