Nagpur: Gambling den raided, 15 arrested, Rs 1.54 lakh seized
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A gambling racket was busted in Kusumdhara area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of 15 persons and seizure of Rs 1.54 lakh cash and six motorcycles, police said on Friday.
Acting on a tip off, a farmhouse was raided by the rural police's crime branch on Thursday, an official said.
A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and further probe was being carried out by Parseoni police, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act
- Parseoni
- Nagpur
- Kusumdhara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MP: Over 24.20 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in one day during mega drive
MP: Over 24 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered on first day of mega vaccination drive
Karnataka CM urges Centre for 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep
Over 1.03 lakh families covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme in Puducherry, says LG Soundararajan
C'garh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty, three others surrender in Dantewada