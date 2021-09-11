White House says Biden-Xi call intended to keep communication channels open
The 90-minute call between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was intended to keep channels of communication open, the White House said on Friday.
The tone of Thursday's call was respectful and candid, not lecturing or condescending, said press secretary Jen Psaki.
