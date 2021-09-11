Merkel insists Ukraine must remain transit land for Russian gas after Nord Stream 2
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:43 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear in talks on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday that Ukraine must remain a transit country for Russian gas after 2024, when a deal between the two expires.
"I have made clear that it is our concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas," Merkel told reporters at a news conference with her Polish counterpart. (Reporting via Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
