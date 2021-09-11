Left Menu

Woman deployed as marshal on DTC bus killed after being hit by truck in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman, deployed as a marshal in a DTC bus, was killed after being allegedly hit by a truck while crossing the road in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.The incident took place at at Pushp Vihar near Madangir bus stand, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:48 IST
Woman deployed as marshal on DTC bus killed after being hit by truck in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman, deployed as a marshal in a DTC bus, was killed after being allegedly hit by a truck while crossing the road in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at at Pushp Vihar near Madangir bus stand, they said. Anita was a resident of Madangir here and worked as a marshal of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus, they said.

The driver of the truck was nabbed at the spot. The accused was under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place when Anita was returning home after her duty. She got down from a bus at Khanpur T-point at around 2 pm. She was crossing the road and heading towards Madangir when she was allegedly hit by the truck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''We got information about the accident at Pushp Vihar. On reaching the spot, our staff found that the woman was crushed by the truck and was declared brought dead at the hospital.'' However, the driver of the truck, identified as Jamirulla, had been apprehended at the spot, he said.

Jamirulla is a resident of Soniya Vihar, he added.

A case under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and Jamirulla has been arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021