Man falls with his motorcycle from Kolkata flyover, killed

A 23-year-old man died as his bike hit the guard wall of a flyover in south Kolkata and toppled onto the road below, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on the 7.5-km-long Sampriti flyover, known for regular deadly accidents, around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Sudeep Mondal was heading towards Batanagar from Behala Parnashree at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit the guard wall and fell onto the road below in the Dakghar area, police said.

When taken to the ESIC Hospital in Budge Budge, doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Accidents are a regular affair on the two-lane flyover that connects south Kolata with Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas. Vehicles, including pick-up vans and trucks, plying at high-speed often topple onto the road below, taking several lives in a year.

The condition of the Budge Budge Trunk Road below, which is dotted with potholes, forces heavy vehicles transporting goods from the industries in the region to take the flyover, leading to accidents as the bridge was built only for small vehicles such as cars, locals said.

