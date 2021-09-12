Left Menu

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai inaugurating ambulances at Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha. State Health Minister, K Sudhakar Health and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration event.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach." "We are having a close watch on the health parameters. We are taking a scientific approach towards maintaining the health infrastructure, the minister further added. (ANI)

