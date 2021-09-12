Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha. State Health Minister, K Sudhakar Health and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration event.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach." "We are having a close watch on the health parameters. We are taking a scientific approach towards maintaining the health infrastructure, the minister further added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
