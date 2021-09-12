Left Menu

Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 advanced life support ambulances which have been added under the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:51 IST
Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai inaugurating ambulances at Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 advanced life support ambulances which have been added under the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) in Bengaluru. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach."

The Arogya Kavacha scheme, originally introduced by the previous CM B S Yediyurappa, will be given a further facelift, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said. Sudhakar tweeted, "Our Govt is working to give a facelift to ambulance service through adoption of technologies like GPS, Mob App for timely availability of ambulance & identifying nearest hospital. We will also provide training to drivers/paramedical staff to make the service people-friendly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021