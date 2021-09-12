Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 advanced life support ambulances which have been added under the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) in Bengaluru. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach."

The Arogya Kavacha scheme, originally introduced by the previous CM B S Yediyurappa, will be given a further facelift, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said. Sudhakar tweeted, "Our Govt is working to give a facelift to ambulance service through adoption of technologies like GPS, Mob App for timely availability of ambulance & identifying nearest hospital. We will also provide training to drivers/paramedical staff to make the service people-friendly." (ANI)

