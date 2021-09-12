Left Menu

Ganesh idols immersion: Telangana govt to file review plea in HC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:03 IST
Ganesh idols immersion: Telangana govt to file review plea in HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Sunday said it would file a review petition in the High Court over its ruling against immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in lakes here.

Speaking to reporters here, state Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, ''As you are aware Ganesh idols have been put up in every nook and corner of the city... The government has decided to file a review petition in the High Court (in the wake of the Court's order).'' He assured that within 48 hours of immersion (of the idols), the lake will be cleaned.

On September 9, the Telangana High Court directed the state government not to allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the state capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar after hearing a contempt petition, directed the government to allow immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in baby ponds already built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or in separate ponds which does not result in water pollution in the main water body.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), the body overseeing Ganpati celebrations in the city, on Saturday had asked the state government to file a review petition in the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021