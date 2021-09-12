Left Menu

J-K police's ANTF seizes 1,000 kg of poppy straw

Upon receipt of this information, a team of ANTF was constituted which rushed towards Sonmarg, and with the help of District Police Ganderbal, Tehsildar Gund and Officer Legal Metrology department intercepted two trucks, an official of the task force said.After searching the vehicles, 800 kg of poppy straw like substance was recovered, the official said.

In one of the biggest seizures, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 1,000 kilograms of poppy straw from three Punjab-based trucks at two separate places, officials said on Sunday.

The recoveries were made at the Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Ladakh on Saturday. ''ANTF received an input regarding smuggling of narcotic substance in two trucks plying from the valley to Leh. ''Upon receipt of this information, a team of ANTF was constituted which rushed towards Sonmarg, and with the help of District Police Ganderbal, Tehsildar Gund and Officer Legal Metrology department intercepted two trucks,'' an official of the task force said.

After searching the vehicles, 800 kg of poppy straw like substance was recovered, the official said. The truck drivers -- Varinder Kumar and Mahinder Paul -- both residents of Punjab were arrested.

On further investigation, it was revealed that another truck carrying poppy straw had already left for Leh from there. ''This third vehicle was intercepted near Leh and poppy straw like substance weighing 200 Kgs was recovered from the vehicle. Driver of the vehicle namely Amandeep Kumar , a resident of Punjab, has also been arrested,'' he said.

''In total, 1,000 kgs of poppy straw has been recovered which is one of the biggest catch in the recent past,'' he added.

A case has been registered and more arrests are expected, the official said.

