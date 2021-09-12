NCW team meets Mumbai rape victim's kin, visits crime spot

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met the family members of a woman, who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai, and also visited the crime spot as well as the hospital where she was treated, an police official said.

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said.

The crime bore similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi.

The 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

According to a police official, four-five members of the women's commission first went to the victim's house in Sakinaka area and met her family members on Sunday. The team later went to the spot where the crime took place inside the tempo. The panel members later also went to the Sakinaka police station to seek details of the case.

The team also went to the city-based Rajawadi Hospital where the woman died after a nearly 36-hour battle for life, and collected details pertaining to the case, the official said.

The commission members then visited the office of the state Director General of Police (DGP) here in connection with the case, he said.

Vice-chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar, also visited the victim's family and discussed the case with the police officials.

Talking to reporters here, Haldar said the accused should be given capital punishment.

''We have been assured that the charge sheet will be filed in a month and the trial will be done on fast track. I met the victim's family and they will get all - financial aid, home and assistance for education and job as per the laid-down rules,'' he said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP held a protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, demanding strict punishment for the accused and saying that the Sakinaka rape and murder had happened as the ruling dispensation's priorities were different, which were not letting the police do their work.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, who led the protest said the national women's commission representatives visited the family and the place of crime and expressed displeasure over the state government's steps to ensure women's safety. He said the state women's commission chairperson post has been kept vacant.

Besides being raped, the victim was assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts and lost a lot of blood, a police official earlier said, adding that she was also stabbed with a knife.

The accused, Mohan Chouhan (45), hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a driver and lived on the pavement in the same area. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage of the area and traced within a few hours of the incident.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale earlier told reporters that the crime came to light when the watchman of a company located on Khairani Road in Sakinaka called the police control room and said a man was seen thrashing a woman.

Police reached the spot within 10 minutes and found the victim inside a parked tempo. As her condition was serious, they decided to take her to hospital in the same vehicle so as to save time. They got the key of the tempo from the watchman and drove her to Rajawadi hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, the official had said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had termed the incident as a ''blot on humanity'', and ordered that a charge sheet in the case must be filed within a month. He had also directed that measures should be taken to make the city safer for women.

