Three held for getting govt school teacher jobs on false certificates: SP

Three men have been arrested for managing to secure the government school teacher jobs on the strength of fake and forged certificates, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mathura residents Lokesh Kumar and Murari and Aligarh native Vipin Singh, Mathura (Rural) Superintendent of Police Shirish Chandra said.

The three have been absconding for three years but the police, acting on a secret tip-off, arrested them from Bajna Tiraha are under the Naujheel police station, he said. The three have been facing charges of cheating and forgery, he added.

