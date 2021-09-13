Left Menu

ED arrests Rajiv Saxena in connection with bank loan fraud case

Accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena in AgustaWestland chopper scam case, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case.

13-09-2021
Rajiv Saxena (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena in AgustaWestland chopper scam case, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case. He will be produced before a Delhi Court shortly.

The Dubai-based businessman, Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019, in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. Enforcement Directorate has been arrested him in connection with the bank loan case related to the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer, its director and others of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors with others, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

The CBI had, in 2019 filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. Businessman Deepak Puri is the father of Ratul Puri and relative of Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Earlier, The ED had said while seeking pardon, Saxena had said he will make full disclosure of the facts within his knowledge and his statement was recorded after which he was granted a pardon. He was later allowed to be an approver subject to his making full disclosure. Later, The ED again approached court and challenged his approvership and also sought bail cancellations stating his misleading the investigation and not disclosing the information as promised by him in his statements.

Saxena has very strategically withheld and not disclosed full and true facts, which were within his knowledge, relating to the commission of the offence, and has deliberately hidden and fabricated certain documents to shield the other co-accused, which was contrary to the terms of the grant of a pardon granted by the trial court, the ED said. (ANI)

