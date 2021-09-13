Left Menu

Delhi: 2 children dead as building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, rescue operations underway

A four-storey building in north Delhis congested Sabzi Mandi area collapsed on Monday, killing two brothers who were passing by with their mother and were trapped under the debris, officials said. AAP MLA from Timarpur Dilip Pandey also took twitter and said local administration along with party workers are engaged in rescue operations.Very unfortunate incident, 75-year-old building of Laxman Prasad ji collapsed in Malkaganj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:43 IST
Delhi: 2 children dead as building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, rescue operations underway
A four-storey building in north Delhi's congested Sabzi Mandi area collapsed on Monday, killing two brothers who were passing by with their mother and were trapped under the debris, officials said. The two children were aged seven and 12, the police said, adding that three to four more people may be trapped under the rubble. A 72-year-old man, Ramji Das who was also trapped under the debris and suffered a head injury, was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The ground floor of the building, believed to be 75-years-old, was being used for commercial purpose while the rest was residential.

N S Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central), said the two children, both brothers, were rescued and taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. ''They were passing by with their mother when the building collapsed and the two bothers got trapped under the debris. A case will be registered and legal action will be taken accordingly,'' he said.

The incident comes days after record heavy rains pounded Delhi, throwing life out gear . A car parked nearby was severely damaged as the debris from the building fell on it. The locals who had gathered at the spot to help with rescue operations were later removed from the area.

Teams of local team, MCD, NDRF among others are at the spot to undertake rescue operation. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation.

''The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation,'' he tweeted in hindi. AAP MLA from Timarpur Dilip Pandey also took twitter and said local administration along with party workers are engaged in rescue operations.

''Very unfortunate incident, 75-year-old building of Laxman Prasad ji collapsed in Malkaganj. On the spot, QRT team of Delhi government, fire brigade team and local administration, we and AAP workers are engaged in rescue work. ''Two people were evacuated safely. About 7-8 more people feared to be trapped inside,'' he tweeted in hindi. PTI AMP/NIT TDS TDS TDS

