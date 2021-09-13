Firing at bakery shop in Rajasthan, no casualty

Left Menu

Panic gripped Bhiwadi area in Alwar district of Rajasthan after five armed miscreants opened fire at a bakery shop on Monday, officials said. According to prima facie evidence, the accused opened fire to threaten the shopkeeper, the officer said.We have identified the accused and they are being searched for, he said, adding the miscreants fired around 30 shots.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped Bhiwadi area in Alwar district of Rajasthan after five armed miscreants opened fire at a bakery shop on Monday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rammurthy Joshi. According to prima facie evidence, the accused opened fire to threaten the shopkeeper, the officer said.

“We have identified the accused and they are being searched for,” he said, adding the miscreants fired around 30 shots.

