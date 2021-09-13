Left Menu

U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:26 IST
U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they were continuing to work on legislation that would "undo" a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans' 2017 tax reform law.

"We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

