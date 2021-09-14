Left Menu

Mumbai court summons BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in defamation cases

Sewree Metropolitan court here recently summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya for making alleged derogatory statements against NGO Earth founder Praveen Kalme and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awahad.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:50 IST
Mumbai court summons BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in defamation cases
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sewree Metropolitan court here recently summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya for making alleged derogatory statements against NGO Earth founder Praveen Kalme and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awahad. Court, in an order on September 7, asked Somaiya to remain present in the court on September 22 and October 5 in two separate cases filed by NGO Earth and Praveen Kalme.

Pravin Kalme had moved the court for defamation cases against Kirit Somaiya after he had alleged corruption in the state Housing department and used derogatory statements against Pravin Kalme and the NGO. "The documents produced on record prima-Jacie reveals that, accused Kirit Somaiya has spoken words and written on Twitter so that, it will be read by the public at large. It is also prima facie proved by the words spoken by accused Kirit Somaiya were such that, it had harmed the reputation of the complainant," stated the order.

"The verification statement of the complainant runs with his complaint. Thereby, ingredients of sections 499 and 500 are prima-facie proved," further stated the order. (ANI)

