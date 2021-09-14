Left Menu

Air pollution: Delhi env minister asks depts to prepare action plan by Sep 21

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government has asked departments concerned to prepare their action plan by September 21 based on which the national capitals Winter Action Plan will be made to tackle air pollution.The Development Department will prepare an action plan for stubble management in Delhi.Three MCDs, Cantonment Board, NDMC, DDA and all other government construction agencies have to prepare an action plan to control dust emissions, Rai said.These departments have also been asked to sensitise their officers on the ground.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:12 IST
Air pollution: Delhi env minister asks depts to prepare action plan by Sep 21
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government has asked departments concerned to prepare their action plan by September 21 based on which the national capital's "Winter Action Plan" will be made to tackle air pollution.

The Development Department will prepare an action plan for stubble management in Delhi.

Three MCDs, Cantonment Board, NDMC, DDA, and all other government construction agencies have to prepare an action plan to control dust emissions, Rai said.

These departments have also been asked to sensitize their officers on the ground. MCDs have been asked to come up with an action plan to control waste burning and monitor pollution hotspots, he said.

The Transport Department has been asked to popularise the electric vehicle policy. The traffic police will prepare a plan to deal with congestions, the minister said.

The environment department will establish a communication channel with the neighboring states and the Centre for coordination on pollution-related matters.

Officials from municipal corporations, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Department of Environment, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department, Transport Department, National Highways Authority of India, and Central Public Works Department participated in a review meeting.

"These departments have been asked to prepare their action plan based on which the capital's 'Winter Action Plan' will be made," Rai said.

As part of the plan, the city government will upgrade the "Green War Room" launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the "Green Delhi" application to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021