Left Menu

Court initiates criminal proceedings against lawyer for misbehaving

Despite repeated warnings by the judge, the lawyer continued to raise his voice, impelling the judge to seek a written reply on why he misbehaved and interfered in the court proceedings even after his matter was over.On September 10, when the lawyer refused to submit the explanation despite being informed that his such stand may amount to an offence, the judge directed for initiation of criminal proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:46 IST
Court initiates criminal proceedings against lawyer for misbehaving
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has initiated criminal proceedings against a lawyer for allegedly misbehaving and arguing in a high-pitched voice in the courtroom despite repeated warnings by the judge.

During the physical hearing in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand on September 8, a lawyer kept arguing with the prosecutor in a "very high pitch", alleging that he is making a mockery of him, according to the court order. Despite repeated warnings by the judge, the lawyer continued to raise his voice, impelling the judge to seek a written reply on why he misbehaved and interfered in the court proceedings even after his matter was over.

On September 10, when the lawyer refused to submit the explanation despite being informed that his such stand may amount to an offense, the judge directed for initiation of criminal proceedings. The judge also observed that the lawyer did not feel remorseful for his actions.

"Let the miscellaneous number be registered for further proceedings under sections 228 (interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceedings) and 179 [refusing to answer public servant authorized to question] IPC. The matter will be taken­ up on September 21," the sessions judge ordered. The lawyer had come to the court to seek interim bail for his client for two months on medical grounds. After going through the medical documents, the court dismissed the bail plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021