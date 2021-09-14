Left Menu

Two brothers arrested for killing alcoholic elder brother, dumping body in bag

Delhi police on Monday apprehended two men for allegedly beating up their alcoholic elder brother that led to his death and dumping his body in a gunny bag in an area near Begumpur police station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi police on Monday apprehended two men for allegedly beating up their alcoholic elder brother that led to his death and dumping his body in a gunny bag in an area near Begumpur police station. The police on Monday found the body stuffed in a gunny bag near sector 23 Mange Ram park in the Begumpur Police station area. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (34), a resident of Mange Ram Park, said the police.

On Monday, Begumpur Police Station received the information regarding a dead body in a gunny bag near sec 23 Mange Ram park. On inspection of the dead body, a few external injuries were found on it, as per the police. The body was taken to BSA hospital, where it was declared brought dead, according to the police.

A case under section 302 (murder) was registered in this regard and during the course of the investigation, two accused persons namely Vipin (28) Raju (21) both younger brothers of the deceased Rajesh have been apprehended in this case, further said the police. The investigation revealed that the deceased was a habitual drinker and used to create trouble for the family members daily, stated the police.

On September 9 and September 10, he was beaten by both the brothers but was not shifted to any hospital for treatment and hence the deceased collapsed on Sunday evening. Thereafter, they packed the body in a plastic bora/ bag and dumped the body in the area of Begumpur Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

