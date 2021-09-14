MP: Dindori collector catches man spitting in hospital parking lot; asks him to clean up

A man was forced to clean up after he was allegedly spotted by the district collector while spitting in the parking area of a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori on Tuesday, an official said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, garnering support and some criticism for the action taken by the collector. Speaking to the media, district collector Ratnakar Jha said he had gone to the district hospital around 2 pm, as a team from Delhi was coming in to inspect the cleanliness and upgradation at the facility. As he reached the hospital, the collector said he saw a man arrive in a vehicle spit on the ground in the parking area in front of the hospital gate. Jha said that he expressed displeasure and advised the man not to spread filth in the hospital campus. Meanwhile, the health authorities have served a show-cause notice to the man Shubham Jharia and sought a clarification from him. In the video of the incident, the collector is heard asking the man his name and then telling him to clean up with his hand. After the collector directed him to clean twice, the man is seen cleaning the surface with his hand.

