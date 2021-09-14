Left Menu

UP: Differently-abled teen raped by cousin for a year gets pregnant, undergoes abortion

A 16-year-old pregnant differently-abled girl underwent abortion after she was allegedly raped by her cousin in Uttar Pradeshs Rampur district, according to police officials.The abortion procedure was carried out on Sunday, the officials said, adding that the accused is yet to be apprehended.The girl and her mother lived in the Azeemnagar police station area of the district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:43 IST
A 16-year-old pregnant differently-abled girl underwent abortion after she was allegedly raped by her cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, according to police officials.

The abortion procedure was carried out on Sunday, the officials said, adding that the accused is yet to be apprehended.

''The girl and her mother lived in the Azeemnagar police station area of the district. She alleged that the girl's cousin, who is also their neighbour, had established physical relations with the girl for around one year now,” Additional SP (Rampur) Sansar Singh said. “The girl had got pregnant and underwent procedure for abortion on Sunday. Searches are underway to arrest the accused cousin,” Singh said. An FIR has been lodged in the case on the basis of a complaint by her mother and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the officer said.

