Priority for adoption may be given to those from same state as that of child, say sources
If nobody is available from the same state then a child can get adopted from the nationwide pool, he said.When one is adopting there is a priority. Now one change that is being brought is that NRIs and OCIs have been brought on par and under the same category, the official said.
- Country:
- India
The priority for adoption may be given to those who are from the same state as that of the child so that the social and cultural milieu is preserved, a senior official said.
At present, people get a choice of three states from where they wish to adopt. But the Juvenile Justice Act clearly states that the child must be restored to the same socio-economic and cultural status that he or she was in, the official said.
''Many states have complained that people from other states will pick up a child. So, making a change the first priority will be for people from the same state. If nobody is available from the same state then a child can get adopted from the nationwide pool,'' he said.
''When one is adopting there is a priority. First is Indian citizens, then non-resident Indians (NRIs) followed by Overseas-Citizens of India (OCIs) and finally foreigners. Now one change that is being brought is that NRIs and OCIs have been brought on par and under the same category,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Juvenile Justice Act
- Overseas-Citizens of India
- Indians
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Games
Indian-Americans hold candle light vigil in honour of US soldiers killed in Kabul attack
Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics
Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics
Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics