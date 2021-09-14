Left Menu

SSB arrests two persons including Chinese national from India-Nepal border

On the basis of suspicious movement, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 41 battalion arrested two accused including a Chinese national during a routine check along the Indian-Nepal border area on Monday night.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:23 IST
Sashastra Seema Bal arrested two accused from Indo-Nepal border. Image Credit: ANI
"The two arrested persons were identified as Choejer Woeser, a 46-year-old man, a resident of the China's Autonomous Region (Tibet) and Pemba Bhutia, resident of Pradhannagar Siliguri from the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border," the officials said. During the investigation, the SSB personnel seized several documents from them.

Choejer has found with Pan card and many travel documents and Pemba has carried an Aadhar card, pan card, voter card and driving license, officials said, adding that the team also seized Indian and Nepal currencies from them. Later, SSB handed over them to Khoribari police where they were produced before the Siliguri court, it added.

Sudip Roy Basunia, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Siliguri ACJM Court said that two persons were arrested by police and forwarded to Siliguri court on Tuesday. "The court allowed seven days for police to remand and after the investigation cause of the movement will be known," Basunia said. (ANI)

