Indian Army chief Naravane concludes two-day visit to Mumbai

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday concluded a two-day visit to important Army and Naval installations in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:32 IST
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday concluded a two-day visit to important Army and Naval installations in Mumbai. According to the Defence Ministry, the Army Chief visited Headquarters Western Naval Command on Monday where he reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command.

Naravane visited INS Teg, a Missile Frigate affiliated with the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, the Ministry said. "Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Naravane also discussed the issues of mutual interest including welfare and resettlement of Veterans in the State," read a press release.

Later, he interacted with representatives of major business houses involved in the manufacture and supply of state of the art equipment for the Defence Forces. The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited the Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and different administrative echelons located in Mumbai. Lieutenant General SK Prashar, GOC briefed him on the functioning of the Area HQ and their contributions in various humanitarian assistance during COVID-19 and flood relief operations this year.

The Army Chief appreciated the various welfare initiatives and projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops, their families and veterans by the Area Headquarters. (ANI)

