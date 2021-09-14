Army chief visits Western Naval Command HQ during Mumbai visit, calls on Governor

Army chief General M M Naravane concluded his two-day visit to the army and naval installations in Mumbai on Tuesday, said a defense release.

He visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command on Monday where he reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command. The Chief of Army Staff also visited the INS Teg, a missile frigate affiliated with the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

General Naravane also called on Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the issues of mutual interest including welfare and resettlement of veterans in the state, the release said.

He also interacted with representatives of major business houses involved in the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art equipment for the Defence Forces.

