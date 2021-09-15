Left Menu

Shamli murder: Three more accused arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:04 IST
Shamli murder: Three more accused arrested
Three more people allegedly involved in killing a 24-year-old man last week in the Shamli district were arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

One of the ten accused, involved in beating Sameer to death on September 9 when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town of the Shamli district, was arrested soon after the incident.

A search is on for the remaining accused, Mishra said.

Sameer was at the bus stand when he got into a fight with the group, but the reason behind could not be ascertained, Mishra had said earlier.

A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom have been named in the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

