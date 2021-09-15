Top Senate Democrat Schumer asks U.S. businesses to weigh in on debt default
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the U.S. business community on Tuesday to start weighing in on the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling to avoid a government default.
"This is risky business and dangerous business" that Senate Republicans are engaging in, Schumer, a Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol.
