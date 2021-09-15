Left Menu

Top Senate Democrat Schumer asks U.S. businesses to weigh in on debt default

Updated: 15-09-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:40 IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the U.S. business community on Tuesday to start weighing in on the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling to avoid a government default.

"This is risky business and dangerous business" that Senate Republicans are engaging in, Schumer, a Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol.

