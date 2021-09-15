Left Menu

Delhi: One held for murdering woman, weapon recovered

Delhi police has arrested one accused of murdering his female friend on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 08:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi police has arrested one accused of murdering his female friend on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sumit Pathak alias Jassi.

According to the police, on August 31, police received a complaint from Tarun Mannaa who alleged that his brother Arun (26) who changed his name as Meisha went missing. On the basis of the complaint, a missing report was lodged at Sarita Vihar Police Station and the investigation was taken up. A search was conducted but no clue was found. On September 6, the complainant again visited the police station and stated that Meisha went to meet friend Sumit, who lives at Faridabad.

"During the course of action, the team developed intelligence from friends and nearby areas. Photos of missing Meisha were shared on social media groups. A reward of Rs 20,000 was also processed for the informer. Door-to-door verification was done in the area of Sarita Vihar and Faridabad," the police said. On September 4, an unidentified female dead body was found in the waste drain at Sector 17 of Faridabad. The deceased was later identified as Arun alias Meisha. On the basis of technical help, cops apprehended Pathak, it said.

The police also recovered weapons of offence, a knife, and one motorcycle from the accused. During the investigation, Pathak revealed that he was working in an NGO at Faridabad. During an event, he met Meisha who was also working in an NGO nearby and became friends and had an intimate relationship.

He told police that after sometime Miesha started ignoring him following which he allegedly made a plan to kill her. On August 30, he took her to Palla in Faridabad and stabbed and then threw the dead body in the drain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

