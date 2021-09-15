Incidents of unruly behaviour of public representatives have increased in recent years: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that incidents of unparliamentary behaviour of public representatives have increased in recent years, which have tarnished the image of democratic institutions adding that collective efforts are needed to ensure discipline. He was addressing the inaugural session of the 81st All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) at Parliament House Annexe.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said the credibility of legislatures is linked to the conduct and behaviour of their members and that is why the members are expected to observe the highest standards of discipline and decorum, both inside and outside the legislatures. Birla noted that being an elected public representative, a member has certain privileges and these privileges, which come with responsibilities, are meant for performing their duties as parliamentarians in an effective manner and without any hindrance.

He called for introspection by members, individually and collectively, about their conduct, discipline and decorum, as public representatives. Further noting that the smooth functioning of legislatures helps in strengthening democracy, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested that legislatures should function effectively in the public interest, in accordance with the rules and conventions, so that people's hopes and aspirations are fulfilled and their trust in democratic institutions is enhanced.

Emphasising on maintaining discipline and decorum in Parliament and other Legislatures, Birla reminded that different conferences were organised on this issue in the years 1992, 1997 and 2001. He stressed that collective and coordinated efforts are required by the Presiding Officers, leaders of all parties to ensure the implementation of the resolutions and decisions taken in those conferences, in the public interest. Lok Sabha Speaker suggested that the agenda for the next conference in the year 2022 should be, "Discipline and decorum in democratic institutions and ensuring transparency and accountability in these institutions."

Birla further suggested that a mega conference of MPs and MLAs may be organised in the country on the completion of 75 years of independence. Also, on the occasion of completion of 75 years of independence, conferences of present and former MPs and MLAs above 75 years of age may be organised in their respective states. On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that the centenary year of the Public Accounts Committee will be celebrated on the next December 4-5. Present and former Presiding Officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Speakers of State Legislatures, Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and Legislatures of all states, Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth countries and other dignitaries are being invited for the special event.

Birla put forth suggestions that a programme on "Role of women and young MPs and MLAs in strengthening democratic institutions" may be organised. (ANI)

