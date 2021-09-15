Left Menu

4 terrorists active in Srinagar district: Senior police officer

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:44 IST
4 terrorists active in Srinagar district: Senior police officer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There are four terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district and security forces are on the job to neutralise them, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

When asked by reporters, on the sidelines of a function here, about the rise in number of attacks on security forces, Inspector General (IG) of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said police are investigating this.

In the last one week there have been two grenade attacks and a police officer was recently shot dead.

''There are four terrorists active in Srinagar,'' IG Kumar said.

''We will catch them or eliminate them in an encounter. There is not much to worry about it,'' he said.

Kumar said the slain chief of The Resistance Front, Abbas Sheikh, had activated seven militants in Srinagar since September last year.

''Four of them have been eliminated, including Saqib Manzoor,'' Kumar said.

The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Manzoor was Sheikh's deputy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021