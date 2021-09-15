4 terrorists active in Srinagar district: Senior police officer

There are four terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district and security forces are on the job to neutralise them, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

When asked by reporters, on the sidelines of a function here, about the rise in number of attacks on security forces, Inspector General (IG) of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said police are investigating this.

In the last one week there have been two grenade attacks and a police officer was recently shot dead.

''There are four terrorists active in Srinagar,'' IG Kumar said.

''We will catch them or eliminate them in an encounter. There is not much to worry about it,'' he said.

Kumar said the slain chief of The Resistance Front, Abbas Sheikh, had activated seven militants in Srinagar since September last year.

''Four of them have been eliminated, including Saqib Manzoor,'' Kumar said.

The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Manzoor was Sheikh's deputy.

