Illicit liquor seized in Jharkhand’s Pakur district

Illicit liquor has been seized during raids in several villages of Pakur district in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. The raids were carried out at Gaganpahadi, Ishakpur, Shaitankhan villages on Tuesday, Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal said. Illicit liquor was seized from shops and houses at Ishakpur and Shaitankhan villages under Gaganpahadi police station, he said.

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:41 IST
Illicit liquor has been seized during raids in several villages of Pakur district in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. The raids were carried out at Gaganpahadi, Ishakpur, Shaitankhan villages on Tuesday, Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said. Lottery tickets were also seized during the operation and one person identified as Zakir Khan was arrested in this connection, the SDPO said. The selling of lottery tickets is illegal in Jharkhand. Illicit liquor was seized from shops and houses at Ishakpur and Shaitankhan villages under Gaganpahadi police station, he said. “Though we have arrested some miscreants, the kingpin is still at large,” the police officer said. PTI COR BS MM MM

